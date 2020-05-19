US Senate Majority Leader McConnell: Will assess if more coronavirus aid is needed

While speaking to reporters at a Senate Republican luncheon on Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said they are still assessing the need for additional coronavirus aid.

"We still believe with regard to the coronavirus we need to assess what we've already done, take a look at what worked and what didn't work, and we'll discuss the way forward in the next couple of weeks," McConnell said, per Reuters.

Market reaction

Wall Street's main indexes continue to trade mixed on Tuesday. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.9% on the day while the Nasdaq Composite was gaining 0.45%.