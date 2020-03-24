US Senate Majority Leader McConnell: Very close to a deal on economic package bill

US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell noted lawmakers were very close to finalizing the coronavirus relief bill on Tuesday, as reported by Reuters.

"I believe we're on the five-yard line. It has taken a lot of noise and a lot of rhetoric to get us here," McConnell said. "Despite all of that, we are very close."

US stocks extend rally

Wall Street's main indexes stretched higher on these comments. As of writing, the S&P 500 was up nearly 7% on the day while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite were adding 7.8% and 6.5%, respectively.