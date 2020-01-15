US Senate Majority Leader McConnell: USMCA trade deal to be completed by Thursday, impeachment trial to begin - Reuters news

The House of Representatives officially voted today to send the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate and approved the House’s impeachment managers.

US Senate Majority Leader McConnell says USMCA trade deal will be completed by Thursday and announces that the impeachment trial will begin Tuesday. The Senate will receive impeachment managers at noon on Thursday.

The vote to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate and approve the impeachment managers was 228-193.

Speaker Pelosi:

"This is about the Constitution of the United States and it's important for the president to know, and Putin to know, that voters in America should decide who our president is, not Putin and Russia."

Nadler:

"It is essential that we bring this impeachment to stop the president from trying to rig...Not from trying. He tried....from rigging the next election."

Trump:

"Here we go again, another Con Job by the Do Nothing Democrats. All of this work was supposed to be done by the House, not the Senate!"

Market implications

There is good and bad news there for risk appetite, although the impeachment will ake the most attention and weigh on equities and potentially support the yen and CHF.