US Senate Majority Leader McConnell: Senate to vote on COVID-19 bill as soon as this week

US Senate Republicans will move to vote on their proposed COVID-19 relief legislation as soon as this week, US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement on Tuesday, as reported by Reuters.

"Senate Republicans will introduce a new targeted proposal on Tuesday, focused on health care, education, and economic issues," McConnell added.

Market reaction

This headline doesn't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the S&P 500 Index was down 1.85% on a daily basis at 3,365.