US Senate Majority Leader McConnell leaves Capitol Hill, says “We’re still talking”

As per the latest updates on the US coronavirus (COVID-19) stimulus talks, conveyed by Jennifer Shutt from CQNow and Roll Coll, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has recently left the Capitol Hill building, the place for Congress discussion over the key issues.

While leading, the diplomat said, “We’re still close and we’re going to get there.”

On the other hand, Chad Pergram from FOX News tweets, “Doubtful that House Rules Committee will meet tonight. That means bill text on coronavirus/omnibus spending plan doubtful this evening. Rules Committee is the gateway for most bills to hit the House floor.”

Market reaction…

The news dims the chance of getting the much-awaited stimulus today, as earlier indicated by US President-elect Joe Biden, which in turn probes the market bulls. As a result, AUD/USD eases further below 0.7600, currently around 0.7575. However, the Aussie employment figures will be the key to watch for the pair traders while updates from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin are also eyed for fresh impulse.