US Senate Majority Leader McConnell: Divisions among Republican senators on coronavirus bill

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that he prefers a total solution to the coronavirus aid bill and noted that there were divisions among Republican senators, as reported by Reuters.

"Wherever this thing settles between the president of the United States and his team that have to sign it into law, and the Democrat -- not insignificant minority in the Senate and the majority in the House -- is something I'm prepared to support, even if I have some problems with certain parts of it," McConnell added.

Market reaction

Wall Street's main indexes edged slightly lower following these comments. As of writing, the S&P 500 Index (SPX) was down 0.07% on a daily basis at 3,291. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index is losing 0.11% at 93.41.