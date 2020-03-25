US Senate Majority Leader McConnell: At last, we have a deal

US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is on the wires now, via Reuters, addressing the press following the US coronavirus stimulus deal announcement.
Additional comments
Measures will send direct cheques to households.
Will deliver historic relief to mainstream America.
Will pass legislation "later today".
Not a moment of celebration, but of necessity.
