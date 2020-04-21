US Senate leader McConnell: Bipartisan agreement reached on $320 bln additional funds for coronavirus

US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has just announced that a Bipartisan agreement was reached on $320 bln additional funds for coronavirus.

Reuters reported that McConnell "welcomed a bipartisan agreement on additional coronavirus relief on Tuesday and said he hoped the Senate would quickly pass it."

Key notes

McConnell, a Republican, said the deal had over $320 billion for a small business loan program, $60 billion for another emergency small business loan program, $75 billion for hospitals and $25 billion for coronavirus testing.

"I welcome this bipartisan agreement and hope the Senate will quickly pass it once members have reviewed the final text," he said.

Market implications

The news has brought some stability to US stocks which have otherwise been carving out a fresh impulse to the downside as far as the benchmarks go. The S&P 500 is down -2.5% at the time of writing, with bears seeking to extend the late April decline below 2725 and the support structure around a 23.6% Fibonacci level.

The support area described is crucial at this juncture. On a further wave of heavily Bearish sentiment from, perhaps, another financial shock to the system will likely trigger a meaningful downside extension targeting, first a 61.8% Fibo to 2455 and then a break of the COVID-19 crisis lows to date and beyond. The good news (government and Fed 'stimulus') is already priced in – all eyes on the COVID-19 curve and whether the global economy can get back to work without sparking another bout of contagion and rise of COVID-19 cases.