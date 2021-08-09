US Senate infrastructure bill vote expected to drag into Tuesday

After the weekend wrangling on US President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure bill, the Senate on Sunday advanced on the details of the largest investment in roads and bridges in decades.
As Democrats and Republicans push it closer to the passage, final votes could drag into early Tuesday as a single GOP senator, Tennessee's Bill Hagerty, refused to relent on the mandatory debate time, per AP News.
The latest update shows that the US Senate takes another step toward passing the bill by voting to waive Budget Act in relation to the bill.
Market reaction
The US dollar index is easing from two-week highs of 92.92, now trading at 92.82, almost unchanged on the day. The dollar holds the higher ground, thanks to the Fed’s hawkish rhetoric, reinforced by the US NFP big beat.
EUR/USD: Bears battle four-month-old support near 1.1750
EUR/USD takes offers around 1.1755, teasing the previous month’s low flashed on Friday, amid the initial Asian session on Monday. The major currency pair dropped heavily the previous day after breaking a nine-month-long support line.
GBP/USD refreshes weekly lows below 1.3850 on USD strength
GBP/USD follows the footprints of the previous week and edges lower in the early Asian trading session. US Dollar Index trades near 93.00 on upbeat economic data and Fed official’s hawkish views. The sterling struggles on the BOE hawkish shift, Brexit tension.
Dogecoin price poised to retrace after DOGE reaches crucial resistance
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Dogecoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where DOGE could be heading next after it hit the forecasted target.
Suddenly the US economy is incandescent and the Fed needs shades
Hiring in the US has nearly doubled in the last two months in spite of fears of a resurgent pandemic and constraints from one of the tightest job markets in a generation. Federal Reserve comments on bond taper appear prescient.