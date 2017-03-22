US Senate Democratic leader Schumer on Trumpcare bill vote

US Senate Democratic leader Schumer on Trumpcare bill voteBy Dhwani Mehta
Reuters coming out with the latest update on the Trumpcare bill, as the wrangling continues ahead of the vote later today.
US Senate Democratic leader Schumer noted a repeal of essential health benefits under Obamacare, "almost certainly'' cannot pass the senate under the budget reconciliation rules
Schumer spokesman said repealing the essential benefits would require 60 votes in the senate and "the votes just aren't there"