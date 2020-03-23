US Senate coronavirus bill fails to get enough votes to clear first procedural hurdle

The US Senate coronavirus bill failed to get enough votes to clear the first procedural hurdle, Reuters reported on Monday. The voting continues.

Market reaction

Wall Street's main indexes came under strong selling pressure on this development. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 were both down 3.35% on the day while the Nasdaq Composite was erasing 0.65%.

Reflecting the sour market sentiment, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was down 12.2% on the day at 0.742%.