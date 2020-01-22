US Senate approves Republican plan and sets rules for impeachment trial of President Trump

The latest headlines are crossing the wires, via Reuters, citing that US Senate has approved the Republican plan and set rules for the impeachment trial of US President Trump.

The Senate voted 53-47 to adopt the Mitch McConnell's trial plan, which allows opening arguments from House lawmakers prosecuting the case to begin later on Wednesday, Reuters added.

This comes after the US Senate Republicans blocked the Democrats' move to subpoena state department documents for Trump ‘impeachment trial.

Amid the US political developments, US President Trump took to Twitter, tweeting, “making great progress in Davos. Tremendous numbers of companies will be coming, or returning, to the USA. Hottest Economy! JOBS, JOBS, JOBS!”

The markets ignored the above US political headlines and Trump’s talking up of the US economy, as the US dollar index keeps its range near daily highs of 97.67, up 0.12% on the day.