US: Senate approves budget plan allowing Democrats to pass $1.9 trillion aid bill

The US Senate has approved the budget plan allowing Democrats to pass the $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid bill in the coming weeks without Republican support, as reported by Reuters.

US Vice President Kamala Harris has cast the tie-breaking vote to win the passage of the budget plan and the Senate has sent the plan to the House of Representatives for final approval.

Market reaction

The market mood remains upbeat on this headline and the S&P 500 Index was last seen gaining 0.42% on a daily basis at 3,880.