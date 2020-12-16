US Sen. Minority Leader Schumer: “We're still talking, probably meeting again tonight“

However, Schumer refrained from divulging any details/ discussion on how the talks are progressing.

“Schumer had no plans to leave yet tonight,” ABC News reports, citing Schumer’s aide.

His comments come following the conclusion of the second meeting in the day between US House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Earlier today, McCarthy said that "now we are continuing to work. I think there is progress."

Separately, the outgoing US President Donald Trump announced that he will hold a Cabinet meeting at 1630 GMT on Wednesday.

Market reaction

The above comments failed to have any impact on the markets, keeping the recovery mode intact in the US dollar across its main peers.

The US dollar index was last seen trading at 90.50, almost unchanged on the day.

The S&P 500 futures also remain depressed around 3,685, as the focus remains on the Wednesday’s talks and the FOMC decision.