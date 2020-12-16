US Sen. Minority Leader Schumer: “ Hopefully we can come to a deal soon”

More comments are flowing in from the US Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, voicing the optimistic comments delivered by other Congress leaders on the covid relief aid package.

Key quotes

“We are exchanging paper back and forth and hopefully we can come to a deal soon.”

“Think there is a genuine desire to come to an agreement by all four participants.”

Market reaction

The safe-haven US dollar is seeing fresh supply on expectations of an imminent fiscal stimulus deal, driving the AUD/USD pair back towards the multi-year tops.

S&P 500 futures hold steady around 3,685, awaiting the final outcome of the stimulus talks and ahead of the Fed decision.