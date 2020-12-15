US Sen Majority Leader McConnell: Time for GOP, Democrats to find consensus on Covid relief aid

It’s time for the GOP and Democrats to find a consensus on the coronavirus relief package, US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement on Tuesday.

He added that the calls for consensus to be reached before holidays.

Earlier today, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke with the Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and said that the unresolved issues on COVID-19 relief could be resolved easily, according to a statement published by Pelosi’s close aide.

The statement also read that the two discussed committees finishing quickly this week.

Market implications

Investors have turned cautious ahead of the FOMC monetary policy meeting, starting later on Tuesday.

Also, the Australian-Sino trade conflict is weighing on the market sentiment amid no fresh updates on a likely Brexit deal.

The US dollar remains pressured across the board amid coronavirus vaccine-driven optimism and hopes for an imminent stimulus deal.

The US dollar index drops 0.10% on the day to hovers around 90.65, as of writing. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 futures post small gains just below 3,650.