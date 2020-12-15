US Sen Majority Leader McConnell: Time for GOP, Democrats to find consensus on Covid relief aid

It’s time for the GOP and Democrats to find a consensus on the coronavirus relief package, US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement on Tuesday.
He added that the calls for consensus to be reached before holidays.
Earlier today, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke with the Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and said that the unresolved issues on COVID-19 relief could be resolved easily, according to a statement published by Pelosi’s close aide.
The statement also read that the two discussed committees finishing quickly this week.
Market implications
Investors have turned cautious ahead of the FOMC monetary policy meeting, starting later on Tuesday.
Also, the Australian-Sino trade conflict is weighing on the market sentiment amid no fresh updates on a likely Brexit deal.
The US dollar remains pressured across the board amid coronavirus vaccine-driven optimism and hopes for an imminent stimulus deal.
The US dollar index drops 0.10% on the day to hovers around 90.65, as of writing. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 futures post small gains just below 3,650.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD jumps beyond 1.34 amid Brexit optimism
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3450 amid chatter of an imminent trade deal between the EU and the UK. London’s lockdown and mixed UK employment figures cap.
EUR/USD bounces off the lows amid fresh vaccine optimism
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.2150 after dipping earlier. The FDA is nearing approval of the Moderna vaccine and the European regulator brought forward its process to approve the Pfizer jab to Monday. Brexit and US stimulus headlines are eyed.
XAU/USD jumps to multi-day tops, around $1855 region
Gold built on its intraday positive move and shot to near one-week tops, around the $1855 region during the early North American session.
Big events this week, what does it mean for FX?
The last full trading week for 2020 will be a busy one. There are four central bank meetings, December PMIs, employment and consumer spending reports from many countries on the calendar. With that in mind, the main focus will still be on the US dollar.
WTI battles $47 after IEA lowers 2020 global demand forecast by 50K bpd
In the latest monthly oil market report, the International Energy Agency (IEA) revised down its global demand forecast by 50,000 barrels per day (bpd). WTI failed to react to the downward revision to the demand outlook, keeping its range around the $47 mark, almost unchanged on the day.