US Sen Majority Leader McConnell: Significant progress on COVID-19 relief being made

Significant progress on COVID-19 relief is being made, US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said after the meeting with the key Congress leaders.

He added that he remains optimistic that a deal could be reached sometime soon.

The renewed optimism on the stimulus drove S&P 500 futures back into the green zone, although the upside lacks follow-through amid some speculation that Congressional Progressive Caucus (CPC) will vote against stimulus unless it includes checks, per US media sources.

