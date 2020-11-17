US Sen. Majority Leader McConnell: Senate still wants to pass more COVID-19 aid

US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that the Senate still wants to pass mover COVID-19 aid, as reported by Reuters.

"I hope Congress can reach top line bipartisan agreement on government funding measure by the end of this week," McConnell added. "Next few days will show whether Congress can agree on a bipartisan funding package."

Market reaction

The market mood remains sour after these comments. As of writing, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were down 0.8% and 1.1%, respectively.