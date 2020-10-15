US Sen. Majority Leader McConnell: If COVID aid is not passed before election, will be passed after

If they fail to agree on a fresh COVID-19 relief package before the presidential election, they will pass it afterwards, US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Thursday, as reported by Reuters.

"US President Donald Trump is talking about a much larger amount for coronavirus relief than I can sell to my members' in the senate," McConnel added.

Market reaction

Wall Street's main indexes staged a modest rebound after these comments. As of writing, the S&P 500 Index was down 0.42% on the day while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was losing 0.16%.