US Sen. Majority Leader McConnell: Framework for relief plan is close at hand

US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Friday that bipartisan talks on the coronavirus relief bill continue to make headway, as reported by Reuters.

"The framework for relief plan is close at hand," McConnell added.

Market reaction

Despite these comments, the market sentiment remains sour on Friday. As of writing, the S&P 500 Index, which touched a new all time high of 3,726 at the opening bell, was down 0.55% at 3,702. Moreover, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite indexes are losing 0.5% and 0.3%, respectively.