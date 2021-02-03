US Sen. Democratic Leader Schumer: United on a big, bold COVID-19 package

Following his meeting with US President Joe Biden, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday that Democrats are united on a "big and bold" coronavirus relief package.

"There is a universal agreement to go big on the COVID-19 aid," Schumer noted and added that they are working with Republicans where they can.

Market reaction

These comments seem to be providing a modest boost to risk sentiment. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which traded in the negative territory for the majority of the session, is currently posting small gains at 30,690 and the S&P 500 ındex is up 0.35% at 3,839.