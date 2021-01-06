US Sen. Democratic Leader Schumer: Priority is sending $2,000 stimulus checks to Americans

US Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday that he expects that Democrats will win the second Georgia Senate election and added that Democrats will control the US Senate agenda for the first time in six years, per Reuters.

Senate Democrats will work with US President Joe Biden to deliver a bold change, Schumer added and noted that their top priority will be sending $2,000 stimulus checks to Americans.

Market reaction

The market mood remains upbeat following these remarks. As of writing, the S&P 500 Index was testing new record highs at 3,770, gaining 1.15% on a daily basis.