US seek new sanctions against North Korea by the UN - BBH

The US has reportedly notified the respective parties that it will seek new sanctions against North Korea by the UN at the start of the week, point out the research team at BBH.

Key Quotes

“In addition to a ban on oil exports, reports suggest the US will also seek an embargo on textile trade, accepting guest workers from North Korea, and freezing Kim's assets. The cost of the such proposal would likely weigh heaviest on China, but the US does not appear to be offering China anything to offset this cost. It’s worth noting that North Korea did not test a missile over the weekend, as had been feared.”

“China cannot accept precipitating a crisis that would lead to regime change and the risk that US interests dominate the peninsula. At the same, time, China seems to recognize that North Korea's six nuclear bomb tests, and even more missile tests, encourage the further deployment of missile defense systems in South Korea and Japan immediately, which could also ostensibly be used against it. A friendly vote from China would be to abstain, while the US course risks a veto unless it can be amenable to compromise. The failure of the UN to agree on more sanctions could further encourage North Korea and discourage risk taking.”