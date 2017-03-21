US Secretary of State Tillerson plans to skip April 5-6 NATO meeting - RTRS

Reuters quoted unnamed sources earlier on the day, noting that that US Secretary of State Tillerson plans to skip April 5-6 meeting of NATO foreign ministers for a US visit by the Chinese president and will travel to Russia later in the month.

Two former US officials noted, “The decisions to skip the NATO meeting and to visit Moscow risked feeding a perception that Trump may be putting U.S. dealings with big powers before those of smaller nations that depend on Washington for their security.”