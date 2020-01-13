US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo: US will work with Iraqi leaders to 'get to the right place' on US troop deployment in Iraq

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the US will work with Iraqi leaders to 'get to the right place' on US troop deployment in Iraq. However, this follows prior reports that the Trump administration had warned Iraq that it risks losing access to a critical government bank account if Baghdad kicks out American forces.
As it stands, the Us will argue that while the Iraqi military wants to become self-sufficient and capable of both defending its country and participating in coalition operations, without the US institutional infrastructure that glues the basic elements of defense together, such goals will be difficult to attain.
Market implications
These news reports are subsequent to the US airstrike that killed a top Iranian general, according to Iraqi officials and retaliation from Iran as a consequence. However, after days of anticipation, Tehran's zero-casualty retaliation came as a relief to markets and gold and the yen dropped in value, right back to where they had rallied from on the initial escalation in the conflict between the US and Iran. Oil prices are likly to remain elevatd on excalations of cnflict in the region.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.1150 on US-China trade headlines
The US is said to lift China’s currency manipulator tag ahead of the trade deal, further fueling the dominant positive mood and weighing on the greenback. Phase one of the trade deal to be signed next Wednesday.
GBP/USD depressed below 1.3000 amid soft data, BOE’s dovishness
Worse-than-anticipated UK data and local policymakers pledging for rate cuts undermine demand for Sterling. GBP/USD sub-1.3000 despite a weaker dollar.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP: Long-term upward transition
Bitcoin recovers the previous bullish scenario above $8000. Ethereum suffers to maintain the strong pace of Bitcoin, risks losing key supports. XRP tries to re-enter the game above the $0.20 level.
Gold consolidates modest losses, holds around $1550
Gold prices dropped on Monday, on a quiet day for global markets. Price tested levels above $1560 but failed to hold and dropped to as low at $1546 before stabilizing around $1550. The improvement in risk sentiment weakened the demand for gold.
USD/JPY: Bulls pressuring psychological resistance level
Japan will release the November Trade Balance and the December Eco Watchers survey. Risk-on sentiment plays against safe-haven yen and backs a mildly weak dollar. USD/JPY could near the 111.00 figure in the upcoming sessions.