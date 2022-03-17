US Secretary of State Blinken: Russia may be contemplating a chemical-weapons attack

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday said he agrees with President Joe Biden that war crimes have been committed in Ukraine, adding that US experts are in the process of documenting and evaluating potential war crimes in Ukraine.

"Intentionally targeting civilians is a war crime," Blinken told reporters, adding that he finds it "difficult to conclude that the Russians are doing otherwise" after the destruction over the past few weeks.

''Russia may be contemplating a chemical-weapons attack,'' he added.

Key comments

''Concerned China is considering directly assisting Russia with military equipment.''

Says he ''hasn’t seen any meaningful efforts by Russia to bring the war to a conclusion through diplomacy.''

''Biden will make clear to Xi, China bears responsibility for any actions it takes to support Russia's aggression.''

''China is refusing to condemn Ukraine's aggression, seeking to ‘portray itself as a neutral arbiter’.''

''China has the responsibility to use its influence on president Putin to defend international rules and principles.''

''Putin's remarks yesterday suggest he is moving in the opposite direction from diplomacy.''

''Can confirm death of US citizen in Ukraine.''