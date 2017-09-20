US Sec State Tillerson: Trump finds the sunset clause in Iran deal unacceptable

US Sec State Tillerson: Trump finds the sunset clause in Iran deal unacceptableBy Omkar Godbole
Comments from US Secretary of State, Tillerson crossing the wires via Reuters-
- US will continue to monitor Iran's activities in the region
- Trump very carefully considering whether Iran deal continues to serve US security interests
- An IAEA report shows Iran is in technical compliance with the deal
- Says Trump finds the sunset clause in Iran deal unacceptable
- Threats from North Korea and Iran are the same, but the situations are different
- Indications North Korea is experiencing fuel shortages
