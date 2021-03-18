US Sec State Blinken: Committed to denuclearization of North Korea

Ahead of a high-level summit between the US and China on Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that they are committed to the denuclearization of North Korea. Will consider pressure and diplomatic options on N.Korea. China's aggression in the region poses a challenge, Blinken added further.

The comments did little to influence the global risk sentiment, which remained well supported by the optimistic global economic outlook and the Fed's ultra-dovish stance. The S&P 500 futures held on to the modest intraday gains of around 0.15%, around 3970.