US Sec. of State Tillerson sees possible path to North Korea dialogue 'in near future'By Dhwani Mehta
The US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told Reuters that he hoped a path could be opening for dialogue with North Korea "sometime in the near future."
Referring to UN sanctions on North Korea agreed on Aug. 5, Tillerson noted: “"We have had no missile launches or provocative acts on the part of North Korea since the unanimous adoption of the U.N. Security Council resolution."
"We hope that this is the beginning of this signal that we've been looking for - that they are ready to restrain their level of tensions, they're ready to restrain their provocative acts, and that perhaps we are seeing our pathway to sometime in the near future having some dialogue," Tillerson added.
"We need to see more on their part, but I want to acknowledge the steps they've taken thus far," he concluded.
