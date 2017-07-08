US Sec of State Tillerson on Russia and N. Korea

Reuters out with the latest comments from the US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, speaking at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) forum in Manila.

Key Headlines:

US sees ties with Russia pragmatically, can work together to address problems

Wants to work with Russia, not useful to cut everything off because of one issue

Russia has indicated willingness to talk again about finding way forward on Ukraine

Told Russia's Lavrov, wants Russia to understand that meddling in elections is a serious incident

UN resolution sends strong message that Nth Korea must understand expectation of international community

Implementation and execution of sanctions on North Korea will be carefully monitored

When conditions are right, can sit and have dialogue on future of NK issue

UN resolution sends strong message to all parties that they can have influence on NK

China and Russia's support shows that world expects them to help NK accept realities

Best signal NK can send to show it wants to talk is by stopping missile launches

There are means of communication open to NK to defuse tensions