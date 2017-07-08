US Sec of State Tillerson on Russia and N. Korea

US Sec of State Tillerson on Russia and N. KoreaBy Dhwani Mehta
Reuters out with the latest comments from the US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, speaking at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) forum in Manila.
Key Headlines:
US sees ties with Russia pragmatically, can work together to address problems
Wants to work with Russia, not useful to cut everything off because of one issue
Russia has indicated willingness to talk again about finding way forward on Ukraine
Told Russia's Lavrov, wants Russia to understand that meddling in elections is a serious incident
UN resolution sends strong message that Nth Korea must understand expectation of international community
Implementation and execution of sanctions on North Korea will be carefully monitored
When conditions are right, can sit and have dialogue on future of NK issue
UN resolution sends strong message to all parties that they can have influence on NK
China and Russia's support shows that world expects them to help NK accept realities
Best signal NK can send to show it wants to talk is by stopping missile launches
There are means of communication open to NK to defuse tensions
