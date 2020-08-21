US Sec. of State Pompeo: Will use every tool to block Russia, China from violating Iran sanctions

The United States will use every tool possible to block Russia and China from violating Iran sanctions, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Fox News on Friday.

"I notified the UN Secretary-General and the Security Council President that the US is initiating the restoration of virtually all sanctions on Iran lifted under UN Security Council Resolution 2231," Pompeo tweeted out. "Those sanctions will go back into effect in 30 days. America will not appease."

Market reaction

Investors largely ignored this development and the S&P 500 Index was last seen flat on the day at 3,385.