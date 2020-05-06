US Sec. of State Pompeo: WHO needs to investigate China's handling of coronavirus

China could have prevented the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people around the world from the coronavirus, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday.

Key quotes

"Countries are starting to understand the risks of doing business with the Chinese Communist Party."

"There is no true win-win with a communist regime."

"State Department is delaying its report to US Congress on Hong Kong."

"US intelligence community is still figuring out precisely where the coronavirus began."

"China continues to deny access and be opaque, we only demand they be transparent and open."

"The US is happy to provide technical assistance to China on the coronavirus."

"The World Health Organisation still needs to demand an investigation into china's handling of the coronavirus."

Market reaction

These comments seem to be weighing on the market sentiment. As of writing, both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 indexes were down 0.15% on a daily basis.