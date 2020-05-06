US Sec. of State Pompeo: WHO needs to investigate China's handling of coronavirus

China could have prevented the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people around the world from the coronavirus, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday.
Key quotes
"Countries are starting to understand the risks of doing business with the Chinese Communist Party."
"There is no true win-win with a communist regime."
"State Department is delaying its report to US Congress on Hong Kong."
"US intelligence community is still figuring out precisely where the coronavirus began."
"China continues to deny access and be opaque, we only demand they be transparent and open."
"The US is happy to provide technical assistance to China on the coronavirus."
"The World Health Organisation still needs to demand an investigation into china's handling of the coronavirus."
Market reaction
These comments seem to be weighing on the market sentiment. As of writing, both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 indexes were down 0.15% on a daily basis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.08 as ADP shows over 20 million jobs lost
EUR/USD is battling to hold onto 1.08 amid poor eurozone Services PMIs and German Factory Orders. The greenback is gaining ground as the ADP Non-Farm Payrolls report showed a loss of over 20 million jobs.
GBP/USD dives below 1.24 ahead of UK lockdown decision
GBP/USD has fallen below 1.24. The UK is set to decide on the next lockdown steps amid improving statistics and pressure from business to reopen. The dollar is advancing amid fears for the global economy. UK Construction PMI crashed to 8.2 points.
XRP loses dominance, threatening its current status
The fight for market dominance continues between the two crypto market leaders. BTC and Ether are still fighting for a market share that may end up penalizing both of them, as far as their valuation in fiat currency is concerned.
Gold trades with modest losses around $1700 level, downside seems limited
Gold traded with a mild negative bias through the mid-European session and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily trading range, around the $1700 mark.
Oil: WTI drops below $25 ahead of EIA data
After posting decisive gains on Monday and Tuesday, crude oil prices came under strong pressure on Wednesday.