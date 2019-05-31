US Sec. of State Pompeo warns Germany on consequences of buying Huawei - Reuters

Speaking after a meeting with his German counterpart Heiko Maas in Berlin on Friday, the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned Germany on the risks posed by next-generation wireless networks manufactured by China’s Huawei.

Pompeo said: “They will take their own sovereign decisions, (but we) will speak to them openly about the risks ... and in the case of Huawei the concern is it is not possible to mitigate those anywhere inside of a 5G network.”