US Sec. of State Pompeo: US remains committed to de-escalation

Following his discussion with British Foreign Minister Raab on US President Donald Trump's decision to take "defensive action to eliminate Qassem Soleimani," US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that they are thankful that the US' allies recognize the continuing aggressive threats posed by the Iranian Quds Force.

"The US remains committed to de-escalation," Pompeo added in a Twitter thread. "I spoke today with Chinese Politburo Member Yang Jiechi to discuss US President Trump's decision to eliminate Soleimani in response to imminent threats to American lives. I reiterated our commitment to de-escalation."

These comment's don't seem to be having a noticeable impact on the market sentiment. As of writing, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was down 3.75% on the day at 1.809%.