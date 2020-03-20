US Sec. of State Pompeo: US, Mexico working on travel restrictions to curb coronavirus

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday, he is discussing travel restrictions between the US and Mexico with his Mexican counterpart to curb the spread of coronavirus.

In a joint briefing, the two of them announced that the US could announce restrictions on travel across the US-Mexico border as soon as Friday.

Pompeo tweeted out: Working closely with Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard “on travel restrictions that balance protecting our citizens from further transmission. Together, we can reduce public health risks and prioritize essential cross-border commerce and trade.”

According to Reuters data, nearly 12,000 confirmed cases of the disease have surfaced in the US with 199 deaths reported.