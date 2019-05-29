US Sec. of State Pompeo: US may or may not get a trade deal with China

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer

In an interview with Fox Business, the U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, said that the U.S. "may or may not" get a trade deal with China. Pompeo also called the Chinese tech-giant Huawei "an instrument of the Chinese government."

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

