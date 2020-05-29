US Sec. of State Pompeo: Trump to make a series of announcements on China

US President Donald Trump will make a series of announcements on China on Friday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Fox News on Friday.

Earlier in the week, Pompeo announced that Hong Kong lost its autonomy and would no longer receive special treatment from the US.

Market reaction

As of writing, the S&P 500 futures were down only 0.2% on the day, suggesting that Wall Street's main indexes are likely to open the day modestly lower. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index was losing 0.48% on the day at 97.99.