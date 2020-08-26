US Sec. of State Pompeo: Trump holds China accountable for covering up COVID-19

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Wednesday, President Donald Trump holds China accountable for covering up the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last month, Pompeo said that he believes the world will make China “pay a price” for the unfolding global health pandemic caused by the coronavirus.

“I’m very confident that the world will look at China differently and engage with them fundamentally different than they did before this catastrophic disaster,” Pompeo said.

Market reaction

The market mood remains cautious following the disappointing US macro news and rising coronavirus cases globally.

The above comments could weigh further on the risk sentiment, as the US-China trade deal optimism wanes.

S&P 500 futures trade modestly flat around 3,440 while AUD/USD drops back to 0.7190, at the time of writing.