US Sec. of State Pompeo to travel to Ottawa for talks on trade, Venezuela, China

The US State department’s spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement late-Monday, the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to Ottawa for a day of meetings with Canadian leaders to discuss trade talks, Venezuela’s crisis and Canadians detained in China, Reuters reports.

Ortagus said: “The discussions will focus on the broad and multi-faceted U.S.-Canada strategic partnership and identify opportunities to advance our shared goals, including returning democracy to Venezuela and the release of the two Canadian citizens arbitrarily detained by China.”

Fresh developments surrounding the new North American trade pact between the United States, Canada and Mexico could have affect the USD/CAD pair alongside the market sentiment.