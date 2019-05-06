US Sec. of State Pompeo to meet Mexican Foreign Minister for further talks

Having witnessed no result of the US-Mexico talks held in the White House, news reports were on the rounds that the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, will meet Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard to discuss the issue forward.

Even if no schedule has been announced, markets expect the results of the talks soon as fresh tariffs on Mexican goods will be levied from Monday.

The USD/MXN rushes towards the fresh high of 2019 as it trades near 19.80 by the time of writing.