US Sec. of State Pompeo: Risk of doing nothing regarding Iran was enormous

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer

The United States does not seek a war with Iran but will not stand by and see American lives put at risk, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Fox News on Friday. "The risk of doing nothing regarding Iran was enormous."

The strike against Iran's Soleimani was lawful," Pompeo added. "The US has done all it can to fortify American assets in the region." Pompeo also noted that the US has considered the risk of cyberattacks by Iran.

The 10-year US Treasury bond yield pulled away modestly from daily lows in the last hour and was last down 3.2% on a daily basis at 1.820%.

