US Sec of State Pompeo: Know China did not act fast enough over virus – FBN

The US Sec of State Pompeo said that they know China did not act fast enough over the virus and reiterates that he has seen evidence that the virus came from a Chinese lab.

The US is in active talks with China on the origins of the virus.

This news follows the weekend news that sent the dollar higher when it was reported that Mike Pompeo, was insisting on accusations that the virus originated in a laboratory in Wuhan, Central China's Hubei Province. More on that here: Pompeo and Trump ratcheted up US and China tensions.

Since the start of this week, there has been a slew of bombshell stories, albeit getting less attention that what might be expected from markets. Had they been surfaced during the 2018/19 trade wars, they would have been front-page news and trigging massive risk-off events in financial and commodity markets.

