US Sec. of State Pompeo: Iran actively working to undermine peace process in Afghanistan

Iran is actively working to undermine the peace process in Afghanistan, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a press conference on Tuesday and added that he expects the topic of Iran and Iraq to feature prominently at the US-EU meeting later in the week.

Regarding Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif's visa, "US always complies with UN headquarters agreement," Pompeo said.

Markets largely ignored Pompeo's remarks and Wall Street's three main indexes were down between 0.1% and 0.3% at the time of press while the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was erasing 0.2%.