US Sec. of State Pompeo: IAEA confirmed that Iran has denied access to past nuclear sites

In his latest tweet, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirmed Iran’s resistance to let the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) check two of its past nuclear sites.
The @IAEAorg has confirmed Iran is denying access to two of its past nuclear sites. This unprecedented obstruction is deeply concerning and unacceptable. The international community must demand that Iran cooperate immediately and fully with the IAEA. https://t.co/a3lFffTJet— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) June 16, 2020
Market implications
While the tweet could reactivate the US-Iran tension and could help oil prices to extend the latest recoveries. WTI showed a little reaction to the news as declining to $38.20 during the last hours of settlement on Tuesday.
