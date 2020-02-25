US Sec. of State Pompeo: Concerned Iran may suppress vital details about coronavirus

"The United States is deeply concerned by information indicating that Iran may have suppressed vital details about the coronavirus outbreak in that country," US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a press conference in Washington on Tuesday.

"All nations, including Iran, should tell the truth about the coronavirus and cooperate with international aid organizations," Pompeo added.

Market reaction

The 10-year US Treasury bond yield extended its slide after these comments and was last down 2.8% on the day. Moreover, Wall Street's main indexes, which opened higher, pared their early gains and were last seen erasing between 0.15% and 0.05%.