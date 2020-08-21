US Sec. of State Pompeo: China has promised to follow phase one trade deal

"China has promised to follow phase one trade deal and the US is keeping a close eye on it," US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told CNBC on Friday.

When asked about TikTok, Pompeo said that the US is not focused on Chinese companies but it focused on the technologies. "Hopefully, the US doesn't have to target other Chinese companies," Pompeo added. "If Trump wins re-election, administration will keep pressing China to enact fair and level economic playing field."

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, S&P 500 futures were down 0.42% on the day.