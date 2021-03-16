US Sec. of State Blinken: Will push back when China uses coercion and aggression to get its way

The US will push back when China uses coercion and aggression to get its way, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in remarks to the American embassy staff in Tokyo on Tuesday.

In his first trip abroad to strengthen Asian ties and deeper cooperation, Blinken said that the ongoing US evaluation of North Korea policy includes assessing all available options to address the threat.

Additional comments

“We really come to reaffirm the fact that the alliance is as we’d like to say the cornerstone of our peace, security and prosperity.”

“The economic relationship between the United States and Japan is, as you know very well, one of the strongest in the world.”

Market reaction

The comments fail to have any market impact, as the sentiment around the Treasury yields and the US dollar continues to remain the main market motor.

The Treasury yields have recovered losses, lifting the US dollar index back towards the 92.00 level. All eyes remain on the US Retail Sales release.