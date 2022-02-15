US Sec. of State Blinken offers sovereign loan guarantee to Ukraine of up to USD1B

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is out with the statement on Tuesday, as he offers a sovereign loan guarantee to Ukraine of up to USD1 billion.
No further details are provided on the same.
The Russia-Ukraine tensions are still keeping oil markets on edge, despite the stand-off and a potential de-escalation, with the Western world urging calming of the situation around the Ukrainian border.
Market reaction
The risk sentiment remains jittery, with the Asian stocks a mixed bag while the S&P 500 futures adding 0.22% on the day.
