US Sec. of State Blinken: China acting more aggressively, repressively

China is acting more aggressively and more repressively, including East China and the South China Sea, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Wednesday.

Nothing further is heard from the senior US White House official.

On Tuesday, Blinken said that the US will push back when China uses coercion and aggression to get its way, in his address to the American embassy staff in Tokyo.

Market impact

Investors remain on the edge amid renewed US-China jitters, pre-Fed cautious trading and some geopolitical risks surrounding Iran’s nuclear deployment.

The above comments add to the risk-off mood, with AUD/USD trading under pressure below 0.7750, as the S&P 500 futures post small losses.