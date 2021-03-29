US Sec. of State Blinken: Aspects of American-Sino ties are 'increasingly adversarial'

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken talked down the prospects of improving American-Sino ties in a CNN interview on Sunday.

Key quotes

“There are clearly increasingly adversarial aspects to the relationship, there are certainly competitive ones.”

“There were also areas of cooperation between the two countries.”

These come after China sanctioned two US religious rights officials and a Canadian lawmaker in a dispute over Beijing’s human rights abuses in the Xinjiang province.

Related reads