US Sec. of State Blinken: Aspects of American-Sino ties are 'increasingly adversarial'

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken talked down the prospects of improving American-Sino ties in a CNN interview on Sunday.
Key quotes
“There are clearly increasingly adversarial aspects to the relationship, there are certainly competitive ones.”
“There were also areas of cooperation between the two countries.”
These come after China sanctioned two US religious rights officials and a Canadian lawmaker in a dispute over Beijing’s human rights abuses in the Xinjiang province.
EUR/USD: Drops back below 1.1800 on virus woes, Sino-American tussle
EUR/USD fades Friday’s recovery moves as sentiment worsens. Germany needs lockdown, French doctors warn of increase in COVID-19 patients in the ICU. Holiday-shortened week lacks data on Monday, risk news remains as the key.
GBP/USD: 50-day SMA guards immediate upside
GBP/USD cools down after two consecutive days of upside, takes rounds to 1.3800 during Monday’s Asian session. Normal RSI conditions back bounce off 10-week-old support line, 50% Fibonacci retracement.
Ripple eyes $0.6500 as key support continues to hold
Ripple lost more than 12% on Wednesday but staged a decisive rebound ahead of the weekend and now remains on track to close the second straight week in the positive territory. Next target on the upside is located at $0.6500.
What to look at next week
The US dollar extended its recent gains even as the yield on the 10-year Treasury pulled back by more than 15 basis points. The euro, the 7-Up to the dollar's cola, fell to its lowest level since last November and the greenback rose to new highs for the year.